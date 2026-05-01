Salman Khan in 'Raja Shivaji'

'Raja Shivaji': Salman Khan's cameo look goes viral

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:49 pm May 01, 202612:49 pm

What's the story

Salman Khan's first look for his cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji has taken the internet by storm. The actor is seen in a saffron kurta and a matching turban, with a mustache and a tilak on his forehead, BhaiHubb ﻿revealed on X. Despite being kept under wraps for months, fans were excited to see him as Jiva Mahala. Videos of audiences erupting into cheers when he appears on screen have also gone viral.