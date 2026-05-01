'Raja Shivaji': Salman Khan's cameo look goes viral
What's the story
Salman Khan's first look for his cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji has taken the internet by storm. The actor is seen in a saffron kurta and a matching turban, with a mustache and a tilak on his forehead, BhaiHubb revealed on X. Despite being kept under wraps for months, fans were excited to see him as Jiva Mahala. Videos of audiences erupting into cheers when he appears on screen have also gone viral.
Viral moment
This dialogue is going viral
In the film, Khan's character holds a Maratha sword to a rival's neck before delivering the powerful line, "Shivaji nai; Shivaji Raj mhanaycha." The scene has been shared across various fan handles and has sent theaters into a frenzy. Deshmukh had earlier revealed that Khan himself insisted on being part of the project. "I didn't go to him for this film. We were together on New Year's."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Raja Shivaji'
Raja Shivaji also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Amole Gupte. The movie traces the early life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his vision of Swarajya. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios.