'Main Hoon': 'Battle of Galwan' track captures Salman-Chitrangda's tender romance

On Valentine's Day, the makers of the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan released a new romantic track titled Main Hoon . The song features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Chitrangda Singh . The music video beautifully captures the tender and emotional side of soldiers, showcasing their longing for home when duty calls.

Song details The song captures the emotional journey of a soldier The song, composed and musically directed by Ayaan Lall, features soothing vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Lall. The lyrics penned by Ayaan and Shabbir Ahmed encapsulate themes of sacrifice, love, and resilience. The music video visually contrasts moments of joy and celebration with pain and separation, highlighting the demanding life of soldiers.

Film synopsis Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in 'Battle of Galwan' Battle of Galwan is based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. Khan's role is inspired by Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led his troops with valor during this conflict. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery. The film pays tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers in extreme conditions and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Advertisement