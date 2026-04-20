Riteish Deshmukh confirms Salman's 'major role' in 'Raja Shivaji'
What's the story
In an exciting turn of events, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been confirmed to star in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming historical drama Raja Shivaji. The announcement was made by Deshmukh during a recent episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, leaving fans eagerly guessing about Khan's role, reported Moneycontrol. Here's what we know.
Role speculation
How did the buzz begin?
Deshmukh, the host of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, casually announced Khan's involvement in Raja Shivaji during the episode. He said, "Salman Khan is playing a major role in Raja Shivaji," instantly triggering excitement among fans of both actors. However, he didn't share any details about the superstar's character.
Role speculation
Khan is rumored to be playing this character
Last year, Pinkvilla reported that Khan will play Jiva Mahala, a loyal and brave warrior of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A source had told the outlet, "Salman Khan has always shared a great bond with Riteish Deshmukh, and when Riteish approached him for a special appearance in Raja Shivaji, Salman immediately agreed." "Salman is the perfect choice for this part because his presence will add star power."
Film details
More about 'Raja Shivaji'
Raja Shivaji will chronicle the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha empire's warrior king. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, and Boman Irani, among others. Ajay-Atul have composed the music for the film. Raja Shivaji will be released on May 1.