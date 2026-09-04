Salman set for cameo appearance in nephew Arhaan's debut film
What's the story
Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an action-romance. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Ashwin Varde. In an exciting development, his uncle Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Cameo details
Salman to play a significant role
While the plot details are under wraps, sources have revealed that Salman will play a small yet significant role in the film.
The actor is likely to shoot for 10 days for his extended cameo appearance.
This move is seen as a way to boost his nephew's debut film by leveraging Salman's star power.
Preparation
Khan has assisted Karan Johar, worked with Vikram Phadnis
Khan studied filmmaking in the United States and later worked with Vikram Phadnis and also assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
He currently hosts a podcast on his YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani.
Meanwhile, a source told the outlet, "Arhaan has been preparing himself for cinema for a while."
"When Ashwin Varde approached Arbaaz with this project to launch Arhaan on the big screen, it felt like the right film at the right time."
Production details
Ongoing hunt for female lead
The makers are currently on the lookout for a fresh face to play the female lead opposite Khan.
The shooting for the film is expected to begin early next year, although the exact timeline will be finalized once all logistical details are sorted out.
This project will mark Iyer's second directorial venture after An Action Hero.