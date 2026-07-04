Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' not facing censor troubles, makers clarify
What's the story
Salman Khan Films has dismissed rumors that its upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, is facing certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production house clarified that the movie hasn't been submitted for certification yet and urged people to rely only on official updates. The film stars Salman Khan and is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.
Statement
Claims suggesting 'Maatrubhumi' encountered issues with CBFC are false: Makers
In an official statement, the production house said, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false." "The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless." The team also requested media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information about the film.
Film details
About 'Maatrubhumi'
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace reportedly stars Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu, who commanded the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Chitrangada Singh plays the female lead. Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia also play pivotal roles in the film, which has music by Himesh Reshammiya. The teaser was released on December 27, 2025, coinciding with Khan's 60th birthday. The movie, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is awaiting a release date.