Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' not facing censor troubles, makers clarify

Statement

Claims suggesting 'Maatrubhumi' encountered issues with CBFC are false: Makers

In an official statement, the production house said, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false." "The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless." The team also requested media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information about the film.