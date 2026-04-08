Salman Khan to showcase 'human side of soldier' in 'Maatrubhumi'
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is not a conventional war movie. The film, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan and is now expected to be released in June 2026, is based on the real-life Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. A source close to the actor revealed to Times Now that Khan wants to focus on "the human side of a soldier."
Film's focus
'That sensitivity and clarity of thought...'
The source told Times Now, "For him, it's about showcasing the human side of a soldier, the emotional duality of living two lives, one on the battlefield and one at home." "That sensitivity and clarity of thought is what truly sets him apart." "He isn't just leading a film, he's shaping its soul with purpose, ensuring that the story connects with the audiences on a deeply personal and emotional level."
Release update
More about 'Maatrubhumi' and Khan's upcoming projects
Maatrubhumi was originally scheduled to release in April, but the makers decided to postpone its theatrical release. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as Khan's wife and marks his first collaboration with her and Lakhia. Meanwhile, Khan is currently busy with producer Dil Raju's upcoming project, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna on March 30, 2025.