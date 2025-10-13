'Kaam mila kya?': Salman fires back at Abhinav Kashyap's allegations

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally responded to the allegations made by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap . During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar, he addressed the controversy and asked if Kashyap is getting any work in the industry. "Ek dabang insaan hai...Pichle Weekend ke Vaar pe maine ek aise hi bola tha ke 'Kaam karo yaar. Nobody's interested.' Aaj wapas se puchna chahta hoon, 'Kaam mila kya bhai?'"

Retaliation Khan feels bad for Kashyap Khan further said, "Aur aise harkatein karne ke baad, har ek ki burai karoge aap, yeh jo naam aap le rahe ho...life mein aapke saath kaam nahi karenge." "The only thing I feel bad about is that you destroyed yourself. If you want to go after someone's family, then go after yours...go after your brother (Anurag Kashyap), love him and your parents."

Advice Khan urges Kashyap to focus on his family Khan added, "Take care of your wife and children; this is the least you can do. They are worried about you." "If someone gives you advice to think about what you say, then listen to them. I want to see you grow. Talented man, he writes well, but he shouldn't do this the wrong way." "When we offered you a second film, you said no."

Earlier remarks Earlier, he said this about Kashyap's claims This isn't the first time Khan has hit back at Kashyap. Last week, he had commented on some of the director's explosive claims. "People are just sitting and making any sort of claims... Now they don't quite like me anymore; they come on podcasts and waste so much time and say all made-up things, which are all lies." "They do it because they have no work. So I urge them and all others to do some work," he had said.