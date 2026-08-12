Salman Khan calls international release '7 Dogs' a 'big-screen film'

Khan said 7 Dogs is a "big-screen film in every sense."

"The scale, the action, the world they've created, it's all very grand."

"Turki (Alalshikh) and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil (El Arbi) and Bilall (Fallah) have brought their experience of making international action films into it."

He added, "What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today."