Salman Khan calls international release '7 Dogs' a 'big-screen film'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming international action film 7 Dogs. The movie, which features a star-studded cast including Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, as well as Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito, is set to release in India soon. In a chat with Variety India, Khan said he was excited to be part of this project that combines different cultures and film industries.
Cultural collaboration
'The scale, the action, the world they've created...'
Khan said 7 Dogs is a "big-screen film in every sense."
"The scale, the action, the world they've created, it's all very grand."
"Turki (Alalshikh) and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil (El Arbi) and Bilall (Fallah) have brought their experience of making international action films into it."
He added, "What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today."
Audience appeal
'I think Indian audiences will enjoy it'
Khan is confident that 7 Dogs will resonate with Indian audiences.
He said, "I think Indian audiences will enjoy it because it's fresh, it's entertaining and it's the kind of film you want to experience in a theater."
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang.
It has been produced by Sela Studios with support from the General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season.
Action design
Action sequences developed by 'John Wick' stunt company
The action and stunt sequences of 7 Dogs have been developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the action and stunt company behind the John Wick franchise.
Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, known for Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, has led the film's action design.
The movie is set to be released in India in Hindi and English on August 21.