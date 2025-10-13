Salman addresses past feud with Arijit, calls him 'good friend'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally addressed his past feud with singer Arijit Singh . On the recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 , he called Singh a "very good friend" and admitted that the misunderstanding was his fault. The incident dates back to 2014 at the Star Guild Awards, where Singh, in response to Khan's teasing about being asleep, jokingly said that his hosting had put him to sleep.

Resolution What Khan said about Singh on 'Bigg Boss 19' On the show, comedian Ravi Gupta joked about looking like Singh, to which Khan replied, "Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hai." "Jo misunderstanding thi meri side se thi (Arijit and I are very good friends. The misunderstanding was from my side)." He added that Singh had sung songs for him in Tiger 3 and is also involved in Battle of Galwan.

Background The incident that sparked the rift The rift began in 2014 at the aforementioned award show, where Khan was hosting. Singh, dressed casually in slippers, came on stage to receive his award. Khan teased him by asking if he had fallen asleep, to which Singh replied that they (the hosts) had put him to sleep. This led to reports of Khan removing Singh's songs from several projects and rumors of a fallout between the two.