Salman Khan's film with Raj & DK to begin soon
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly set to collaborate with the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK for an upcoming film. A source told The Hollywood Reporter India, "Scripting work on the film is complete, and it is currently in its prepping stages." "The film will be announced and will go on floors soon." The movie might be launched later this year.
Career transition
Raj & DK's previous projects in Bollywood
The upcoming Hindi feature will be Raj & DK's first foray into feature films since their 2017 release, A Gentleman. The duo, known for their successful streaming projects like The Family Man (2019-present), Farzi (2023), and Guns & Gulaabs (2023), are set to make a comeback with this much-anticipated project.
Career updates
What we know about Raj-DK's upcoming project, Khan's recent films
While details about the Raj-DK project are under wraps, earlier reports suggested that it could be a superhero film. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Sikandar (2025) and will next be seen in an untitled Telugu film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. On the other hand, Raj recently co-wrote and co-produced Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, which became a box office hit, earning over ₹70 crore globally.