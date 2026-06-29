Salman Khan to work with Raj-DK

Salman Khan's film with Raj & DK to begin soon

By Isha Sharma 01:26 pm Jun 29, 202601:26 pm

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly set to collaborate with the acclaimed director duo Raj & DK for an upcoming film. A source told The Hollywood Reporter India, "Scripting work on the film is complete, and it is currently in its prepping stages." "The film will be announced and will go on floors soon." The movie might be launched later this year.