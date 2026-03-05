Salman Khan to headline Raj & DK's superhero comedy: Report

Khan's ground rules for the project

After some recent box office misses, Khan is looking to shake things up with his first-ever project with Raj & DK (the duo behind Stree and The Family Man).

He's set some ground rules: the script must fit his vibe and the budget should skip over-the-top VFX.

If all goes well after an April narration, shooting kicks off in November 2026.

This could be a fun twist on superhero movies—less about flashy effects, more about quirky storytelling.