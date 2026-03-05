Salman Khan to headline Raj & DK's superhero comedy: Report
Salman Khan is reportedly joining forces with directors Raj & DK for a new superhero comedy, where he'll play a retired hero who's honestly just tired of saving the world.
The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Reel Life Entertainment, has been in talks for a few months and aims to bring something fresh to Bollywood's superhero lineup.
Khan's ground rules for the project
After some recent box office misses, Khan is looking to shake things up with his first-ever project with Raj & DK (the duo behind Stree and The Family Man).
He's set some ground rules: the script must fit his vibe and the budget should skip over-the-top VFX.
If all goes well after an April narration, shooting kicks off in November 2026.
This could be a fun twist on superhero movies—less about flashy effects, more about quirky storytelling.