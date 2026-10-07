Salman to have a Chandigarh residential project named after himself?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might soon have a residential project named after him in Chandigarh. The Free Press Journal reported that the development is much larger than a regular residential tower and could include modern amenities, possibly resembling a township or satellite town. An official announcement regarding this venture is expected to take place in Mumbai on Thursday.
Name options
These are the 3 names registered for the tower
The report stated that three names have been registered for the proposed high-rise: SK Towers, The Salman Towers, and Salman Khan Towers.
The final name could be one of these or something similar.
The project is a collaboration between two real estate companies, one local and one international.
Current home
Meanwhile, where does Khan live now?
Khan has been residing at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, since 1974.
This apartment has been his family's home for over five decades and is one of the most recognizable celebrity addresses in the city.
The Khan family has recently secured approval for a new six-story, sea-facing residential building at Chimbai in Bandra, near Galaxy Apartments.
Career updates
On the work front for Khan
Khan was last seen in the 2025 film Sikandar.
He is currently working on Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh.
The film was originally titled Battle of Galwan.
Apart from this, he is also working on an untitled project with Nayanthara under Vamshi Paidipally's direction.
This project is produced by Dil Raju and may be released in 2027.