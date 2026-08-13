'7 Dogs' trailer out: Salman's international action film is here

Khan earlier spoke about the film's ambition, emphasizing that it is made for the big screen.

He told Variety India, "7 Dogs is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they've created, it's all very grand."

"Turki (Alalshikh) and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil (El Arbi) and Bilall (Fallah) have brought their experience of making international action films into it."