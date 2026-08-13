'7 Dogs' trailer out: Salman's international action film is here
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday shared the trailer of his upcoming international action film 7 Dogs. The high-octane trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the film's grand scale, intense action sequences, and global ensemble cast. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie features an impressive lineup of talent from various film industries, including Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz alongside Khan, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, and Sanjay Dutt.
Film's scale
'The scale, the action, the world they've created...'
Khan earlier spoke about the film's ambition, emphasizing that it is made for the big screen.
He told Variety India, "7 Dogs is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they've created, it's all very grand."
"Turki (Alalshikh) and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil (El Arbi) and Bilall (Fallah) have brought their experience of making international action films into it."
Cultural exchange
Khan on Arab cinema's global push
Khan also shared his thoughts on working on a project rooted in Arab cinema yet designed for an international audience.
He was particularly impressed by the ambition he witnessed during the making of 7 Dogs.
"What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity," he revealed.
Global collaboration
International cast and crew
The film's international cast and crew are among its major highlights.
Apart from Khan and Dutt, the project also stars Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang.
Speaking about his experience on the film, Khan said he enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries.
The movie is set to hit Indian theaters on August 21 this year in both Hindi and English.