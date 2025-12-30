Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' hits theaters April 2026
Salman Khan is bringing the real-life Galwan Valley clash to the big screen with Battle of Galwan, releasing April 17, 2026.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under the banner Salman Khan Films, the film stars Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh and draws inspiration from the June 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese troops.
Who's in it?
Along with Khan and Singh, you'll see Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Zeyn Shaw.
The script comes from Chintan Gandhi, Suresh Nair, and Chintan Shah.
The teaser—dropped on Salman's 60th birthday—gives a glimpse of intense hand-to-hand combat set in the dramatic landscape of Galwan.
What's the story?
Battle of Galwan spotlights 200 Indian soldiers facing off against a much larger Chinese force at over 15,000 feet altitude. The film aims to honor their courage and sacrifice.
Music is by Himesh Reshammiya with vocals from Stebin Ben.