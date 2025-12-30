Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' hits theaters April 2026 Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Salman Khan is bringing the real-life Galwan Valley clash to the big screen with Battle of Galwan, releasing April 17, 2026.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan under the banner Salman Khan Films, the film stars Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh and draws inspiration from the June 2020 standoff between Indian and Chinese troops.