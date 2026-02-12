Salman Khan's late-night calls kept me going during 'Border 2': Varun
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan shared that when he was getting trolled for his smile in the Border 2 trailer, Salman Khan reached out with a reassuring late-night call.
"He was just laughing and said, 'Good things are about to come,'" Varun recalled.
After the film released, Salman called again at 2am to say, "I am proud of you, beta," Varun recalled.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Border 2'
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, brought together stars like Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Varun.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie struck a chord with audiences and pulled in over ₹430 crore worldwide—a solid box office win for the team.