Salman Khan's late-night calls kept me going during 'Border 2': Varun Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Varun Dhawan shared that when he was getting trolled for his smile in the Border 2 trailer, Salman Khan reached out with a reassuring late-night call.

"He was just laughing and said, 'Good things are about to come,'" Varun recalled.

After the film released, Salman called again at 2am to say, "I am proud of you, beta," Varun recalled.