Salman Khan's rigorous preparation for 'Battle of Galwan'
Salman Khan is putting in serious work for Battle of Galwan, a film about the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley.
To play a soldier convincingly, he's stepped up his fitness game and completely overhauled his diet.
No AC allowed in Khan's workouts
Khan's routine now includes high-intensity interval training and muscle-focused workouts six days a week—no AC allowed, to boost fat loss.
He's sticking to home-cooked veggies and lean protein, cutting out processed carbs and alcohol. As he put it, he's down to "one spoon of rice a day."
The film will be shot in Ladakh for authenticity.