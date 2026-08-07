Sam Neill's final role will be in Princess Zelda film

Along with Neill, the film has also added actors Dichen Lachman and Yvonne Strahovski to its cast, per Deadline.

While Strahovski's role remains undisclosed, sources suggest she will play a queen character.

Meanwhile, Lachman is reportedly set to portray Impa, a bodyguard and advisor to Princess Zelda (played by Bo Bragason).

The plot of the film is still under wraps.