Sam Neill's final role will be in Princess Zelda film
What's the story
The late Sam Neill will be a part of The Legend of Zelda, the upcoming live-action film adaptation of Nintendo and Sony's popular video game series. The news comes just hours after it was announced that Uli Latukefu will play the villain Ganondorf. Although details about Neill's role remain unclear, this could be one of his final performances before his death on July 13 at the age of 78.
New additions
Other actors also join the film's ensemble
Along with Neill, the film has also added actors Dichen Lachman and Yvonne Strahovski to its cast, per Deadline.
While Strahovski's role remains undisclosed, sources suggest she will play a queen character.
Meanwhile, Lachman is reportedly set to portray Impa, a bodyguard and advisor to Princess Zelda (played by Bo Bragason).
The plot of the film is still under wraps.
Production details
Everything to know about 'The Legend of Zelda'
Sony announced in fall 2023 that it would distribute and co-finance a The Legend of Zelda movie with Nintendo.
Wes Ball, known for the Planet of the Apes franchise, is directing the project. Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad are producing, while T.S. Nowlin wrote the latest draft of the script.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027.
Franchise overview
About the popular video game franchise
The Legend of Zelda franchise, created by Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, follows an elf-like warrior named Link and Princess Zelda as they battle to save Hyrule from Ganon, a demon king.
The first game was released on Nintendo in 1986 and has since sold over 150 million units.
Career highlights
Neill's career and upcoming projects
A New Zealand screen legend, Neill was best known for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise.
Before his death, he had appeared in series such as Apples Never Fall, Untamed, and The Twelve.
Beyond Zelda, he also has performances in the upcoming The Last Resort (a romantic comedy starring Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich) and Warner/Legendary's Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.