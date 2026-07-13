May he rest in peace

'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill dies at 78

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:09 pm Jul 13, 202612:09 pm

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Sam Neill, the renowned New Zealand actor known for his roles in Oscar-winning films and blockbusters like The Piano and Jurassic Park, has passed away at the age of 78. His death was confirmed on Monday through a statement posted on his Instagram account. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but it comes shortly after he announced being cancer-free following a battle with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (a type of blood cancer).