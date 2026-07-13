'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill dies at 78
What's the story
Sam Neill, the renowned New Zealand actor known for his roles in Oscar-winning films and blockbusters like The Piano and Jurassic Park, has passed away at the age of 78. His death was confirmed on Monday through a statement posted on his Instagram account. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but it comes shortly after he announced being cancer-free following a battle with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (a type of blood cancer).
Family statement
'He was surrounded by family and passed away with dignity'
In their statement, Neill's family said, "It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia." They added that he "was surrounded by family and passed away with dignity that has characterised his whole life." The family also expressed their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. Neill had revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2023.
Career beginnings
Neill studied law but switched to acting
Born as Nigel John Dermot Neill in 1947 in Omagh, Northern Ireland, he moved to New Zealand with his family in 1954. He later changed his name to Sam at the age of 12. Neill studied law but switched to acting after a "catastrophic" year. He started performing in Canterbury University productions and joined Wellington's Downstage Theatre as a professional actor, where he earned $35 per week plus leftover food from kitchen meals served before shows.
Rising fame
He became a household name in Sweden in early 1980s
Neill's career took off with his role in the 1977 film Sleeping Dogs, New Zealand's first film to release in the US. He then starred in My Brilliant Career (1979), Omen III (1981), Andrzej Zulawski's cult classic Possession (1981), and The Hunt for Red October (1990). His role in Ivanhoe (1982) made him a household name in Sweden, where it has been broadcast on TV every New Year's Day for four decades, per The Guardian.
Career highlights
He starred in Oscar-winning films and Hollywood blockbusters
Neill gained global fame in 1993 for his performances in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning film The Piano and Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. He reprised his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the sequels Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion. Neill also appeared in films like Dead Calm, The Jungle Book, In the Mouth of Madness, Event Horizon, Bicentennial Man, The Dish, and Peter Rabbit. He is survived by four children, Andrew, Tim, Elena and Maiko; and six grandchildren.