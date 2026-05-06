Sam Smith, Christian Cowan engaged after 3 years together

Engagement details

Eyewitness shares details of the couple's engagement

An eyewitness at the hotel lobby revealed to Page Six, "From what I understand, it was a private engagement." "They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!" Smith later shared their and Cowan's outfits on Instagram. The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 when they were seen attending then-President Joe Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) at the White House.