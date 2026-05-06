Sam Smith, Christian Cowan engaged after 3 years together
What's the story
Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith and their partner, fashion designer Christian Cowan, are reportedly engaged. The couple has been together for over three years and were recently spotted discussing their engagement at The Mark Hotel before attending the 2026 Met Gala. Cowan was seen wearing a large yellow diamond ring on his finger, which is said to be from Cartier.
Engagement details
Eyewitness shares details of the couple's engagement
An eyewitness at the hotel lobby revealed to Page Six, "From what I understand, it was a private engagement." "They are over the moon, and from what I hear, so in love!" Smith later shared their and Cowan's outfits on Instagram. The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2022 when they were seen attending then-President Joe Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) at the White House.
Relationship timeline
Smith and Cowan's relationship timeline
Since their initial appearance together, Smith and Cowan have been seen displaying affection in New York City, going to tattoo appointments together, and attending multiple runway shows. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in matching outfits at the 2024 Met Gala, returning to the ball together the following year.