Samantha posts sunglasses baby bump photo, expecting 1st child December
Entertainment
Samantha just dropped a chill, sunglasses-on baby bump photo on Instagram, humorously calling it her "maternity shoot."
She's expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru this December and seems to be enjoying the journey in her own laid-back style.
Samantha announced pregnancy in June 2026
Samantha announced her pregnancy back in June 2026 during a film celebration in Hyderabad. The couple recently had a traditional baby shower at the Isha Foundation.
She's been open about being surprised by the pregnancy, sharing glimpses of her daily life, workouts included, while on maternity leave and waiting for their new arrival.