'Not embarrassed to admit...': Samantha on 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' success
What's the story
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her blockbuster film, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The Telugu actioner, which delved into the life of a seemingly meek housewife with a violent past, raked in ₹100 crore at the box office. Despite its success, Prabhu was unsure if audiences would still support her after a three-year hiatus from films.
Uncertainty
'I had no idea what kind of reception the film...'
Prabhu confessed to the outlet, "I didn't know if I could sell even a single ticket because I hadn't had a movie release in three years."
She added, "I had no idea what kind of reception the film would bring in, and the talk I was listening to pre-release wasn't really that encouraging."
This uncertainty influenced several practical decisions during the making of the film.
Budget constraints
'We kept the budget as tight...as possible'
Produced under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures with Raj Nidimoru and co-producer Himank Duvvuru, the film was made on a tight budget.
Prabhu said, "We were not embarrassed to admit that we had no idea if this would work, if we could bring in anyone to the theater."
"So we kept the budget as tight and as restrictive as possible."
The crew often worked overtime to stay on schedule.
Funding strategy
'We borrowed from within our circle'
To bridge the gap between their ambitions and budget, the team relied on personal resources.
"We borrowed from within our circle, friends, family, put in our own money," Prabhu said.
"So we did the best that we could on this project and hoped for the best."
The film's popular bus sequence was shot in a day with cast and crew working overtime to meet deadlines.
Character inspiration
'I don't beat up bad guys in real life!'
Prabhu's character, Swarna/Jhansi, was written by Nidimoru and underwent changes after she came on board.
The role was loosely based on her life and resilience but not a direct reflection.
She added, "I don't beat up bad guys in real life! It was just an exaggerated version of resilience of not just me, but most of the women around us who keep getting back up every time."