Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to hit JioHotstar on Friday

Actor's reaction

Prabhu shared that people doubted her initially

After the film's success, Prabhu shared an emotional note on Instagram. She recalled how some people had doubted whether audiences would watch a woman-led commercial project. "A friend called an exhibitor in a B-center. He didn't know I was listening. My friend asked, 'What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaaram?' The exhibitor didn't hesitate. 'Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. But a film led by a heroine?'"