Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' to hit JioHotstar on Friday
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, will make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on July 17, 2026. The announcement was made by the streaming platform and Prabhu's production house, Tra-la-la Moving Pictures. The action drama has reportedly crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing female-led Telugu films ever.
Film details
Everything to know about movie
Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram features Prabhu as Swarna, a woman with a dark past as an assassin. The movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, and Anand in pivotal roles. It was created by filmmaker Raj Nidimoru under the banner of Tra-la-la Moving Pictures.
Actor's reaction
Prabhu shared that people doubted her initially
After the film's success, Prabhu shared an emotional note on Instagram. She recalled how some people had doubted whether audiences would watch a woman-led commercial project. "A friend called an exhibitor in a B-center. He didn't know I was listening. My friend asked, 'What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaaram?' The exhibitor didn't hesitate. 'Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. But a film led by a heroine?'"
Career highlight
'Maa Inti Bangaaram' marks major success for Prabhu
Maa Inti Bangaaram has reportedly become Prabhu's biggest box office success as the lead actor. The movie also recorded one of the highest overseas collections for a female-led Telugu film and is now among India's top-grossing solo female-led movies. It was created on a controlled budget, making it one of the biggest commercial successes of this year.