Raj Nidimoru reveals 'Maa Inti...' was made on 'tight budget'

Budget constraints

Nidimoru's take on the film's budget

Nidimoru said, "I am not just producing it but creatively getting the film done. It is in my hand. I cannot blame anyone later for the film being over budget." "As Samantha said, we were not sure how many tickets we were going to sell, so I had to make it within a tight budget." He added that they received calls from other filmmakers seeking advice on making such a film with a limited budget.