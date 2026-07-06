Raj Nidimoru reveals 'Maa Inti...' was made on 'tight budget'
What's the story
Despite starring one of Tollywood's biggest stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and her also co-producing it, the hit film Maa Inti Bangaaram was made on a "tight" budget. This revelation was made by writer, co-producer, and Prabhu's husband, Raj Nidimoru, in an exclusive interview with Zoom. He said he wanted to recover the film's cost from its box-office collection.
Budget constraints
Nidimoru's take on the film's budget
Nidimoru said, "I am not just producing it but creatively getting the film done. It is in my hand. I cannot blame anyone later for the film being over budget." "As Samantha said, we were not sure how many tickets we were going to sell, so I had to make it within a tight budget." He added that they received calls from other filmmakers seeking advice on making such a film with a limited budget.
Box office strategy
His thoughts on box office performance
Nidimoru emphasized the importance of box office performance, saying, "The audience watching films on Fridays can make or break it." "I wanted to be careful with the budget and recover most of it from the movie itself." Despite initial skepticism about its commercial viability, Maa Inti Bangaaram has reportedly grossed around ₹90.15 crore worldwide.
Film overview
About the film and its success
Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by BV Nandini Reddy, is a family action drama that follows a woman who enters a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth, Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. It has reportedly become the highest-grossing female-led Tollywood movie by surpassing Anushka Shetty's Arundhati's record of ₹70 crore worldwide in its lifetime.