Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' release date may change

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is set for a May 15 release. However, Filmfare reported that the release date may be postponed due to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Distributors have reportedly advised against releasing the film during IPL's peak viewership hours. A new date of June 4 has been suggested by buyers, which also marks the end of the IPL season.

Birthday festivities Prabhu celebrated her birthday with fans recently On Wednesday, April 29, Prabhu celebrated her birthday with fans and shared a video of the intimate gathering on Instagram. The clip showed her interacting with fans, taking pictures, and cutting a cake featuring her character from Maa Inti Bangaaram. She was seen in a yellow suit and was heard saying, "Today seeing all of you is extremely special for me."

Film's theme More about 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Prabhu's reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby. The film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth. Speaking about the film, Prabhu said in a statement, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage." She added that the film's world is "rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first."

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