Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' gets U/A certificate

Film details

What we know about 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

The production house described Maa Inti Bangaaram as "a complete family entertainer with a fresh twist." The trailer, released recently, has further heightened expectations. It features Prabhu's character being questioned by her boyfriend's family members about her identity and background. Despite the grilling interrogation, she boldly asserts her true self and says she does not possess traditional feminine qualities. "I have none of those qualities. But I have one quality...I can risk everything to keep my family safe," she says.