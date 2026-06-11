Samantha's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' gets U/A certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a U/A certificate to the upcoming action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is directed by Nandini Reddy. Tralala Moving Pictures, the production house behind the project, announced this development on social media. The movie will hit theaters worldwide on June 19.
Film details
What we know about 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'
The production house described Maa Inti Bangaaram as "a complete family entertainer with a fresh twist." The trailer, released recently, has further heightened expectations. It features Prabhu's character being questioned by her boyfriend's family members about her identity and background. Despite the grilling interrogation, she boldly asserts her true self and says she does not possess traditional feminine qualities. "I have none of those qualities. But I have one quality...I can risk everything to keep my family safe," she says.
Character insight
Film seems to be a complete action entertainer
The trailer hints at Prabhu's character having a mysterious past that she has concealed from her present family. She is introduced to Anusuya, the younger daughter-in-law of the house, who is called "maa inti bangaram" (the gold of our house) by other household members. The film seems to be filled with action sequences as we see Prabhu bashing up several men ruthlessly.
Supporting roles
Supporting cast and crew members
The film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. The story is created by Raj Nidimoru, while Prabhu has produced the film under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.
Actor's commitment
Prabhu has performed all the action sequences herself
Prabhu has done most of the action sequences in a saree, which is physically demanding. A source earlier told IANS, "After The Family Man and Citadel, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further." "In Maa Inti Bangaaram, she's doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It's physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see."