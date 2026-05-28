Samay Raina confirms 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 filming underway
What's the story
Comedian Samay Raina has confirmed that the second season of his popular YouTube show, India's Got Latent, is currently being filmed. The announcement comes after a hiatus following the show's controversial first season, which led to its removal from YouTube last year. With fans expressing disappointment over the absence of new episodes, Raina had earlier promised a comeback with Season 2.
Show update
What did Raina post?
On Thursday, Raina took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of India's Got Latent Season 2. The image shows him holding a microphone with comedian Balraj Ghai standing behind him. The faces of the other panel members were obscured, adding an element of mystery and intrigue for fans. Raina wrote, "Uski bhi shooting chal rahi hai dostooo."
Guest speculation
Alia, Sharvari rumored to be on panel
Earlier this month, an image purportedly from the set of India's Got Latent Season 2 circulated on social media. The leaked photo showed actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari seated on a panel with Ghai and Aashish Solanki. The image fueled speculation about possible guest appearances in the upcoming season, although neither the actors nor the makers have officially confirmed the reports.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding 'India's Got Latent'
In February 2025, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on India's Got Latent with Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. His controversial comments about parents and sex sparked a huge online uproar. Despite apologizing publicly, several FIRs were lodged against him, Raina, and the show. Following the backlash, Raina took down all episodes of the show from YouTube. However, he returned in April 2026 with his stand-up special Still Alive, where he addressed the controversy and its impact on his mental health.