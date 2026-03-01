'Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu': Release date, plot, cast, and more
Heads up, Malayalam movie fans: "Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu" is landing in theaters on March 6, 2026.
Directed and written by Jithu Satheesan, the film follows Askar Ali as a new CPO who joins this investigation team into a creepy forest where past explorers have vanished.
Expect mysterious twists and some supernatural chills along the way.
Technical crew and OTT details
The movie runs two hours and features strong production work from Naveen Najos (cinematography), Arjun Prakash (editing), and Vishnu Govind (music).
Filming took place across Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Vellore, and Vaikom. After its theater release, it's expected to stream on OTT platforms in April 2026.
If you want more Askar Ali before then, check out his film "Maine Pyar Kiya" on OTTplay Premium.
The cast also includes Assim Jamal, Siddharth Bharathan, and Vineeth Kumar.