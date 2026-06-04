Double joy! Sambhavna Seth, Aviinash Dwivedii welcome twins via surrogacy

The announcement of their twins was met with an outpouring of love from friends and members of the entertainment industry. Actor Pakkhi Hegde wrote, "Omg m so so happy for you! Can't believe it's twins! M maaşı of twins (sic)." While Shubhi Sharma said, "Congratulations, dear." Sushant Divgikar wrote, "I have cried so many happy tears for you, my jaan."

Personal life

IVF struggles and surrogacy

Seth and Dwivedii, who got married in 2016 after dating for several years, are now celebrating what they call the most beautiful milestone of their lives. In April this year, Seth had announced her pregnancy through surrogacy on social media. The couple had been open about their infertility struggles, including seven IVF attempts and a miscarriage.