Double joy! Sambhavna Seth, Aviinash Dwivedii welcome twins via surrogacy
What's the story
Television actor and content creator Sambhavna Seth and her husband, actor-writer Aviinash Dwivedii, have welcomed twins through surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans on Thursday. They announced the arrival of a baby girl and a baby boy after nearly a decade of marriage. "Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV (sic)," read their post.
Reactions
Outpouring of love
The announcement of their twins was met with an outpouring of love from friends and members of the entertainment industry. Actor Pakkhi Hegde wrote, "Omg m so so happy for you! Can't believe it's twins! M maaşı of twins (sic)." While Shubhi Sharma said, "Congratulations, dear." Sushant Divgikar wrote, "I have cried so many happy tears for you, my jaan."
Personal life
IVF struggles and surrogacy
Seth and Dwivedii, who got married in 2016 after dating for several years, are now celebrating what they call the most beautiful milestone of their lives. In April this year, Seth had announced her pregnancy through surrogacy on social media. The couple had been open about their infertility struggles, including seven IVF attempts and a miscarriage.