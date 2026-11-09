Sami criticizes Mumbai Terminal 2 staff over 5 hour delay
Entertainment
Singer Adnan Sami took to social media after a rough experience at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2.
He called the staff "completely rude!" and shared that his Air India flight was delayed by 5 hours, but he only found out after clearing security.
Even as a regular user of the Pranaam service, he said there was no one around to help when he arrived.
Sami faults chatbot and Pranaam service
Sami also felt let down by the airport's automated chatbot, which gave him a generic response when he complained.
He expected more professionalism and called the Pranaam service extremely arrogant and unhelpful, saying this wasn't his first bad experience.