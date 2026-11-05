Samji to script 'Munna Bhai 3' as Dutt, Warsi return

Big news for Munna Bhai fans: Farhad Samji, who's been part of the franchise since writing the opening verse for "M Bole Toh" back in 2003, is now scripting the much-awaited third film.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are set to return as Munna and Circuit, with filming expected to begin in 2027, subject to the script being finished.