Samji to script 'Munna Bhai 3' as Dutt, Warsi return
Entertainment
Big news for Munna Bhai fans: Farhad Samji, who's been part of the franchise since writing the opening verse for "M Bole Toh" back in 2003, is now scripting the much-awaited third film.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are set to return as Munna and Circuit, with filming expected to begin in 2027, subject to the script being finished.
Hirani, Chopra preserve 'Munna Bhai' heart
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra want to recapture what made the original films so special: mixing nostalgia with a fresh take.
After some delays, they're focused on keeping the heart of Munna Bhai alive for both longtime fans and a new generation.