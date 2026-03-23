'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani' OTT release date announced
Entertainment
The Telugu crime comedy Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani (#SSS) is making its digital debut on ETV Win on March 26, after a short run in theaters earlier this month.
Directed by Sudheer Sriram, the film stars Sivaji, Laya, and Rohan in lead roles.
Plot of the film
SSS follows panchayat secretary Sriram (played by Sivaji), whose life turns upside down when he finds a cop's body at home.
Things get even more chaotic as his wife suspects their son, leading to a series of funny cover-up attempts and family mishaps.
Laya brings plenty of quirks as the wife, while Rohan plays their son caught in the chaos.