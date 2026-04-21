Samrat and Divyenndu star in 'Glory' Netflix May 1 release Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu are stepping into the ring (literally) with Glory, a new Hindi boxing crime drama landing on Netflix May 1, 2026.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, the film follows two brothers whose bond is pushed to the limit when they get tangled in a murder case, all set against some intense boxing action.

This also marks Samrat's debut in the web series world.