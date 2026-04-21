Samrat and Divyenndu star in 'Glory' Netflix May 1 release
Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu are stepping into the ring (literally) with Glory, a new Hindi boxing crime drama landing on Netflix May 1, 2026.
Directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, the film follows two brothers whose bond is pushed to the limit when they get tangled in a murder case, all set against some intense boxing action.
This also marks Samrat's debut in the web series world.
'Glory' explores boxing family and murder
Samrat and Divyenndu play brothers from a family where boxing is everything, with Suvinder Vicky as their tough coach dad shaping their journey.
When a murder shakes up their world, family loyalty and legacy are put to the test.
The cast also features Ashutosh Rana and Sayani Gupta.
Created by Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Glory's trailer has already sparked plenty of online chatter, even before any IMDb ratings have dropped.