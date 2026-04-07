Samrat takes 1st boxing role in Netflix's 'Glory' teaser Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Pulkit Samrat, usually seen in lighter roles, is stepping into the ring for the first time as a boxer in Netflix's upcoming film Glory.

The teaser just dropped and shows him going through some seriously intense training.

Pulkit says the role is very compelling and that Glory is about the world being tough and unforgiving, and greatness coming from showing up again and again even when it hurts.