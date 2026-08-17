Samson and Mohanlal post Instagram selfie, hint 'something special'
Entertainment
Cricketer Sanju Samson and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal just dropped a selfie together on Instagram, hinting at "Something special on the way," Team Samson wrote.
Samson called it a "Was an absolutely super special experience to do something like this with the greatest of all times.. Lalettan." sparking major curiosity among fans.
Fans speculate Samson film or collab
With Samson fresh off India's T20 World Cup win and his strong Kerala film industry ties, fans are buzzing about what this could mean, maybe a movie or a brand collab?
Even IPL team Chennai Super Kings joined in, sharing the pic with the caption "Chettan and Ettan." making everyone even more eager to find out what's coming.