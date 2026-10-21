Samson books entire theater for private screening of 'Jailer 2'

Cricketer Sanju Samson just took his Rajinikanth fandom to the next level: he booked an entire theater for a private screening of Jailer 2.

Although he missed the official release a day earlier because he was in Delhi, he made sure to catch up with his wife, friends, and team members by his side.

Samson's love for Rajini is no secret; as he once shared, "I love watching Rajini sir's movies, and I always look forward to his next film."