Samsung Galaxy S26 series to launch in March 2026
Entertainment
The Galaxy S26 Series represents a significant advancement in AI and privacy.
Expect smarter features that learn your habits to make your phone feel more personal, plus upgrades that boost battery life and camera performance.
What to expect from the S26 lineup
The S26 lineup will use AI to tailor things like app suggestions and camera settings just for you: think sharper photos with less effort.
On the privacy front, Samsung is adding secure folders and improved biometric locks, so you get more control over your data.
It's all about giving you a phone that feels both smarter and safer in everyday use.