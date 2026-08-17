Samthaan buys dream house in Pune and posts Instagram video
Entertainment
Parth Samthaan, known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, just bought his dream house in Pune.
He shared the big news on Instagram with a video offering a glimpse of his new home, writing, "Dreams Do Come True. Got my dream House in my Hometown: Pune."
Samthaan credits mother, fans fill comments
Parth gave a heartfelt shoutout to his mom as his biggest motivator behind this achievement.
Fans quickly filled his comments with love, saying things like, "Some dreams are built with sleepless nights, endless hard work and a mother's duas. This home is more than an achievement, it's a beautiful reminder of how far you've come. So proud of you, Parth!" and "So well deserved, Parth. Your hard work has finally turned into a beautiful dream home."