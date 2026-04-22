Samthaan quits social media after bot attacks and false rumors
Entertainment
Parth Samthaan, known for his roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, is stepping away from social media.
He shared that repeated personal attacks and false rumors (mainly from bot accounts) have taken a toll on him and his family.
Although he suspects who's behind it, Parth has chosen not to involve cybercrime authorities right now.
Samthaan prioritizes mental health and acting
Even with all the negativity online, Parth is keeping his focus on acting.
He's currently playing Mahid in Seher Hone Ko Hai alongside Mahhi Vij and Rishita Singh.
Taking a break from social platforms seems to be his way of protecting his mental health while staying committed to his career.