Samthaan quits social media after bot attacks and false rumors Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Parth Samthaan, known for his roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, is stepping away from social media.

He shared that repeated personal attacks and false rumors (mainly from bot accounts) have taken a toll on him and his family.

Although he suspects who's behind it, Parth has chosen not to involve cybercrime authorities right now.