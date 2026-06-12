Sana admits 'Peddi' trailer gave critics edge, Babu recalled doubts
Entertainment
Director Buchi Babu Sana admitted that Peddi's trailer didn't do the film any favors. It crammed too much into one scene and gave critics an early edge.
Jagapathi Babu also recalled doubts about the movie's chances after all the pre-release negativity.
Kapoor portrayal drew backlash, 'Peddi' rebounded
After release, Peddi faced criticism for how Janhvi Kapoor's character was portrayed, with some saying it crossed a line.
Sana responded online, assuring fans there was no intent to disrespect women and that feedback was taken seriously.
Thanks to positive buzz from influencers and families, the film quickly turned things around by day two and found its audience.