Sana admits 'Peddi' trailer gave critics edge, Babu recalled doubts

Kapoor portrayal drew backlash, 'Peddi' rebounded

After release, Peddi faced criticism for how Janhvi Kapoor's character was portrayed, with some saying it crossed a line.

Sana responded online, assuring fans there was no intent to disrespect women and that feedback was taken seriously.

Thanks to positive buzz from influencers and families, the film quickly turned things around by day two and found its audience.