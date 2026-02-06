'Sanam Teri Kasam' sequel set for Valentine's Day release
Entertainment
Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao are bringing back the feels with Sanam Teri Kasam 2, set to hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2026.
This sequel is the second part of a two-part story the directors envisioned when writing the original film in 2016, and the music is already halfway done.
Directors want to make annual tradition of teen Valentine's romance
The first movie, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, made a big comeback when it was re-released in February 2025—earning significant box-office success on re-release.
Fans pushed for more of Inder and Saru's story, so now the directors want to make Valentine's teen romances a yearly tradition with this new chapter.