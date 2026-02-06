'Sanam Teri Kasam' sequel set for Valentine's Day release Entertainment Feb 06, 2026

Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao are bringing back the feels with Sanam Teri Kasam 2, set to hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2026.

This sequel is the second part of a two-part story the directors envisioned when writing the original film in 2016, and the music is already halfway done.