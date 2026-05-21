Film on Lord Jagannath to launch India's 1st Sanatan Universe

Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd., a Bhubaneswar -based animation studio, is adapting its popular animated series Jay Jagannath into a feature film titled Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The film will be released in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu across over 300 screens in India through a distribution deal with Cinepolis, per Variety. The movie will also launch the studio's Sanatan Universe, an interconnected content franchise centered on Indian devotional and mythological storytelling.

Cultural significance More about Lord Jagannath, his 'Rath Yatra' Lord Jagannath, a form of the Hindu God Vishnu worshiped across Odisha and other places in India, is the presiding deity of the 12th-century Puri temple. The annual Rath Yatra chariot festival dedicated to him is one of India's largest religious gatherings. Durga Prasad Dalai, founder and creative head of Ele Animations, said that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is not just an entertainment project but also a way to pass on their "rich heritage and values" to future generations.

Future plans Plans for interconnected cultural ecosystem Dalai added that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is "just the first chapter" of their "grander vision": the Sanatan Universe. He said, "We are building an interconnected cultural ecosystem that goes far beyond cinema, spanning TV, music, education, and even immersive experience destinations in Puri." The studio also has plans to develop content based on the Vedas and the Upanishads for children.

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