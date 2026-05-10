'Qubool Hai': Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal to reunite for microdrama
What's the story
Popular television couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are reuniting on screen after nearly a decade for the upcoming vertical microdrama Qubool Hai. The couple, who first worked together in Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008) and later participated in Nach Baliye (2017), shared their excitement about this new project. In an interview with ETimes, they also spoke about their evolving relationship and working dynamic over the past 17 years.
Working dynamic
Irani on how she and Sehgal have changed since 2008
Irani told the publication, "Mohit and I as individuals were different in terms of our working pace and temperament. But this time, I was pleasantly surprised to see that we were in sync." "We have been together for 17 years now, and somewhere, we have become like each other. It is easier to work with him now than it was back then. Today, there is a sense of understanding."
New venture
What drew them to 'Qubool Hai'
Sehgal echoed Irani's sentiments and added that he was also drawn to the unique format of Qubool Hai. "The format looked very interesting, and the story looked good, so we thought, why not take it up. We haven't done a vertical microdrama before. It's a new space, and that makes it exciting," he said.
Career focus
On moving away from television
Both actors emphasized that fame was never their primary motivation. "Sanaya and I never cared so much about stardom. We just genuinely liked acting. The craft was always our passion," Sehgal said. Irani added, "I was never someone who got into this industry for fame." She also clarified that neither of them consciously chose to move away from television, stating, "For both Mohit and me, it has never been about the medium." Sehgal and Irani have been married since 2016.