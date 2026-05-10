'Qubool Hai': Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal to reunite for microdrama

Popular television couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are reuniting on screen after nearly a decade for the upcoming vertical microdrama Qubool Hai. The couple, who first worked together in Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008) and later participated in Nach Baliye (2017), shared their excitement about this new project. In an interview with ETimes, they also spoke about their evolving relationship and working dynamic over the past 17 years.

Working dynamic Irani on how she and Sehgal have changed since 2008 Irani told the publication, "Mohit and I as individuals were different in terms of our working pace and temperament. But this time, I was pleasantly surprised to see that we were in sync." "We have been together for 17 years now, and somewhere, we have become like each other. It is easier to work with him now than it was back then. Today, there is a sense of understanding."

New venture What drew them to 'Qubool Hai' Sehgal echoed Irani's sentiments and added that he was also drawn to the unique format of Qubool Hai. "The format looked very interesting, and the story looked good, so we thought, why not take it up. We haven't done a vertical microdrama before. It's a new space, and that makes it exciting," he said.

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