Sandeep Reddy Vanga eager for Saiyaara's release

Director Mohit Suri shared how discovering the fresh talent of Panday and Padda made this project possible after some casting struggles.

The film has already caught attention—filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga called the trailer "purely Mohith suri's Magic" online and can't wait to watch it on the first day.

"Saiyaara" carries forward Yash Raj Films's tradition of heartfelt romantic dramas that connect with young audiences.