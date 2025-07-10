Sandeep Reddy Vanga eager for Saiyaara's release
The trailer for "Saiyaara" just dropped, giving us a first look at newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a story about chasing dreams, love, and heartbreak.
The trailer kicks off with Panday's character facing nepotism while trying to make it as a singer, alongside Padda's songwriter character.
The film hits theaters July 18, 2025.
'Saiyaara' carries forward YRF's tradition of heartfelt romantic dramas
Director Mohit Suri shared how discovering the fresh talent of Panday and Padda made this project possible after some casting struggles.
The film has already caught attention—filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga called the trailer "purely Mohith suri's Magic" online and can't wait to watch it on the first day.
