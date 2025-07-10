Next Article
Prosecution alleges tampering in Porsche crash case
The Pune Porsche crash case just got more complicated. A 17-year-old is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash on May 19, 2024, that killed two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.
Now, prosecutors say his family tried to mess with his blood test results at two hospitals to cover up the drinking.
Family swapped teen's blood with mother's at hospital, say cops
Prosecutors allege the teen's blood was swapped with his mother's at Sassoon General Hospital, leading to another test at Aundh Hospital—where staff reportedly stopped further tampering.
Ten people, including hospital staff, have been arrested over this.
The family faces forgery and corruption charges (though their lawyers are pushing back), and the next court hearing is set for July 11.