Prosecution alleges tampering in Porsche crash case
Jul 10, 2025

The Pune Porsche crash case just got more complicated. A 17-year-old is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash on May 19, 2024, that killed two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

Now, prosecutors say his family tried to mess with his blood test results at two hospitals to cover up the drinking.