Mahesh Babu to dance solo in SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'

More details about SSMB29

The film takes you deep into the Amazon rainforest and parts of Africa, mixing Indiana Jones-style adventure with Indian mythology.

Mahesh Babu's character pays tribute to Lord Hanuman, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins as the female lead after training in Chhau dance.

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also features, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani.

Filming recently picked up again in Hyderabad after Odisha, and the grand sets constructed for the film promise some serious visual spectacle.