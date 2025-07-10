Mahesh Babu to dance solo in SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'
Mahesh Babu is all set for a high-energy solo dance number in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film SSMB29.
The team has built a massive city market set on Hyderabad's outskirts, blending traditional and modern vibes just for this sequence.
Expect to see Babu rocking a rugged, adventurous look.
More details about SSMB29
The film takes you deep into the Amazon rainforest and parts of Africa, mixing Indiana Jones-style adventure with Indian mythology.
Mahesh Babu's character pays tribute to Lord Hanuman, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins as the female lead after training in Chhau dance.
Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also features, with music by Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani.
Filming recently picked up again in Hyderabad after Odisha, and the grand sets constructed for the film promise some serious visual spectacle.