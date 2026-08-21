When will Vanga start shooting 'Animal Park'? 

"(Vanga) will take time. He writes very slow," added Pranay when asked to give a definite timeline for the movie.

Given that Spirit is set to hit theaters in March 2027, Animal Park's production might commence toward the end of that year.

This news has understandably excited fans who are eager to see Ranbir Kapoor return to the world of Animal.

The actor is expected to reprise his role and also play a double role in this sequel.