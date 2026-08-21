When will Vanga start shooting 'Animal Park'?
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Animal, titled Animal Park, will go on floors only after a six-month break following the release of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit. This was confirmed by Pranay Reddy Vanga, producer and brother of Vanga, during an interview with NTV Telugu. The break is expected to start after Spirit releases on March 5 next year.
Timeline
'Animal Park' will see Ranbir Kapoor play a double role
"(Vanga) will take time. He writes very slow," added Pranay when asked to give a definite timeline for the movie.
Given that Spirit is set to hit theaters in March 2027, Animal Park's production might commence toward the end of that year.
This news has understandably excited fans who are eager to see Ranbir Kapoor return to the world of Animal.
The actor is expected to reprise his role and also play a double role in this sequel.
Scheduling conflicts
Meanwhile, Kapoor has several films lined up
By the time Animal Park goes on floors, Kapoor will already have several major projects in the pipeline.
He is expected to be busy promoting Ramayana Part 2, slated for a Diwali 2027 release.
He has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, which is expected to release in early 2027.
There are also reports of him being involved in Brahmastra 2: Dev's shooting schedule around mid-2027.
Fan reactions
Fans have mixed reactions to this news
The news of a delayed start for Animal Park has sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some expressed concern over the long wait, while others argued that it could benefit the sequel.
One fan speculated on a possible 2029 release date, while another suggested that it may be too late and should have been worked on when Animal was still buzzing.
However, some fans defended the timeline by citing other successful sequels like KGF which took five years to come out.
Sequel details
More on 'Animal Park'
Kapoor had earlier revealed that Vanga had already planned the story for Animal Park while they were working on the first film.
The sequel is expected to continue from where Animal left off, rather than being an unrelated story.
The actor has also spoken about playing two characters in the sequel, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.
However, fans may have to wait a long time before they get a glimpse of this much-awaited sequel.