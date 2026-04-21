Sandeep Reddy Vanga set to produce 3 films next: Report

Sandeep Reddy Vanga , the director of Animal and Arjun Reddy, is currently busy with his ambitious project Spirit. The film, starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri , has already completed three schedules in Hyderabad. However, despite his busy schedule, Vanga is reportedly planning multiple projects simultaneously. According to Variety India, he has greenlit three low-budget films under his banner Bhadrakali Pictures.

New talent Details about the projects Per the report, two of the three films will have newcomers in lead roles and are expected to be "intense, content-driven crime dramas." The third project is a village-based romantic drama with young Telugu actor Sumanth Prabhas in the lead. This film is being directed by one of Vanga's assistants, Venu, and has already gone on floors in a small village in Telangana. It's titled Romanchikam and will be released in 2027.

New opportunities Aiming to provide platform to new actors, filmmakers The three films are aimed at giving a platform to new actors and filmmakers who haven't been given a chance in mainstream cinema. Reports also suggest that many young technicians and short filmmakers are being eyed for these projects. A source close to the team revealed, "These concepts come from new-age makers who have crazy stories to narrate. That is the main reason Sandeep is going all out to make these films."

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