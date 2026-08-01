Sanders diagnosed with alveolar soft part sarcoma before debut single

In a TikTok video sharing the news, Suede posted herself singing along to "Go Bravely," calling the lyrics unexpectedly comforting.

She's now starting treatment with a new immunotherapy drug and will have surgery this fall.

Through it all, she hopes her music can lift others too: "This song has already helped me grow and realign with the vision and purpose God has for me... hopeful that it can be a push to you the same way it was for me!"