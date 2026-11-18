Sandhu rocked a yellow-orange kurta with white dhoti pants, while Banerjee glowed in a bright yellow lehenga with floral jewelry.

Their photos capture relatives pouring water and joining in the celebrations, making it all feel extra lively.

This wedding marks a fresh start for Sandhu after his previous marriage to Rashami Desai, with both he and Banerjee embracing new beginnings surrounded by loved ones and tradition.