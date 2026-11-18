Sandhu and Banerjee post haldi ceremony photos on Instagram
Actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee just dropped some super cheerful haldi ceremony photos on Instagram.
The couple, who tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding on November 14 in Kolkata, looked genuinely happy as friends and family covered them in turmeric paste, a classic pre-wedding ritual full of fun and laughter.
Haldi outfits and Sandhu's fresh start
Sandhu rocked a yellow-orange kurta with white dhoti pants, while Banerjee glowed in a bright yellow lehenga with floral jewelry.
Their photos capture relatives pouring water and joining in the celebrations, making it all feel extra lively.
This wedding marks a fresh start for Sandhu after his previous marriage to Rashami Desai, with both he and Banerjee embracing new beginnings surrounded by loved ones and tradition.