Sandhu returns to Punjabi cinema in 'Ranjheya' with Randhawa, Bedi
Entertainment
Harrdy Sandhu is back in Punjabi films after almost a decade, starring in Ranjheya alongside Simrat Kaur Randhawa (from Gadar 2) and Angad Bedi.
Directed by Gurjindh Mann, this romantic drama marks Sandhu's first regional movie since 2017 and was announced earlier this year with a title poster.
'Ranjheya' promised as timeless love story
Ranjheya promises a timeless love story exploring passion, loss, longing, and destiny.
Sandhu calls it his "true Ghar Wapsi," praising its emotional depth and scale.
The film is produced by Shadow Fox Entertainment, Dream Reality Movies, and Panorama Studios, teams aiming to push Punjabi storytelling globally, starting with this project.